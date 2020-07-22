Food Drive for Caring for the Carolinas

Caring For The Carolinas
Posted: / Updated:

During these uncertain times, the needs for our local food pantries increase. We need your help!

Please join us as we collect non-perishable food items to benefit the Storehouse, 5 Point Food Pantry & The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen.

Caring for the Carolinas along with our sponsors Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture will be holding food drives in August at the Ingles locations below from noon until 6 p.m.

Tuesday August 11

#77 625 Spartanburg Hwy., Hendersonville NC 28739

Tuesday August 18

#253 429 E. Main St.  Liberty SC 29657

Tuesday August 25

#204 8004 Warren H. Abernathy Hwy.  Spartanburg SC  29301

