(WSPA) – Local families need your help to stay warm this winter season.

7NEWS, Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s are joining forces to collect new, or gently used, coats and blankets. Other winter items such as hats, gloves, and scarves can be given as well.

There will be many opportunities to donate new or gently used coats and blankets across our area. Please join us between noon and 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, January 17

Unclaimed Furniture

198 Plemmons Road, Duncan, SC 29334

Tuesday, January 24

Hamrick’s

742 Peachoid Road, Gaffney, SC 29341

Tuesday, January 31

Ingles

756 South Church Street, Forest City, NC 28043

Tuesday, February 7

Bath Fitter

608 Crown Pointe Drive, Duncan, SC 29334

Thank you so much for helping 7NEWS along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s to make a difference for local families in need.