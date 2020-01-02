Jan. 2020 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

Jack Roper here in Woodruff. Where else would you rather be? We are of course visiting the Project HOPE Foundation. The main man inside is who we’re going to give our Caring for the Carolinas award to. His name is Mr. Joe Vaughn.

SUSAN SACHS – CO-FOUNDER/CO-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR PROJECT HOPE

Our mission is to provide a lifespan of autism services by helping families, opening minds, promoting inclusion and expanding potential. And we are so excited to be honoring Joe Vaughn who is our volunteer extraordinaire, he has been a huge part of our organization for over 20 years, and Project HOPE is where it is today thanks to Joe Vaughn.

JOE VAUGHN – AWARD RECIPIENT

About 22, 23 years ago I was at a Christmas party and I overheard Lisa Lane talking about her son Colby and got intrigued by the story. And about 2 days later I went by the school on Woodruff Rd and took a tour and started sponsoring a couple of kids that year, and it just led into a whole lot more with Project HOPE Foundation.

LISA LANE – CO-FOUNDER/CO-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR PROJECT HOPE

And we are thrilled to have this honor for Joe Vaughn who has helped Project HOPE grow exponentially. We’ve gone, under his guidance, from one campus to seven, and we have quadrupled in size, able to serve many more families living with Autism.

JACK ROPER

Our sponsors make a lot of this possible, that would be our friends at Bath Fitter, Ingles, and Unclaimed Furniture. Now for our Caring for the Carolinas January winner, Mr Joe Vaughn. Everybody, let’s hear some applause. In addition, our winner receives a gift card from our friends at Ingles. Also from Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture