January 2021 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ON CAM

Caring for the Carolinas is starting a brand new year with a brand new award winner. We stopped by the Law Insurance company in Spartanburg to see the January award winner, that is Mr. Steve Cannon.

DOUG MUELLER – FRIEND

I first met Steve about five years ago, when we first started attending the Sunday school class that he’s a leader of.

DIANNE TRISLER – FRIEND

We fell in love with Bethel and Steve Cannon when we moved down from West Virginia. I have a son that’s in the special ed Sunday school class at Bethel, and Steve has meant the world to these folks.

STEVE CANNON – AWARD RECIPIENT

Volunteering at the church has been a godsend. Mom and Dad started that program for my sister. And so that’s been a 53-year program now, they were very proud of.

DOUG MUELLER – FRIEND

But I also know him through the local Boy Scout Council. Steve is also on the board for the local YMCA here in Spartanburg, and it’s just one of the other local community things that Steve Contributes to.

STEVE CANNON – AWARD RECIPIENT

We’re just very grateful to God for providing the money, even when things didn’t look too hot, we were still able to convince people that giving to the Y is a good deal.

JACK

Our sponsors, we thank them, Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture, for this gentleman to my right, Mr. Steve Cannon. For the month of January, sir, we congratulate you, yes. In addition, our winner wins a gift card from each of our sponsors.