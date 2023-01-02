ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – “Jack Roper here, time to meet our January Community Service Hero. Honey Denison at the Lot Project in Anderson,” Jack Roper, Carolina for the Carolinas host, said.

The Lot Project Board President, Wanda Evatt, said “The Lot Project is a non-profit over on Market Street in Anderson, and we serve meals twice a week and on Thursdays we give out clothing to our neighbors here on the street.”

TheLotProject.com – Donate – Find out more

“I just went the day they opened it and a friend of mine and I went and got biscuits,” according to Denison. “And I thought “I think I’ll start doing this every morning.” So that’s how I got started.”

“When I first met Honey, she would go around at the end of the meal and hand out pecan twirls. And she knew everyone’s name,” Evatt said.

Hope Missions of the Upstate CEO Dave Phillps said, “Hope Missions exists to be the hands and feet of Jesus. We also operate as the warming center for the county. So when it gets cold like it’s been these last few days, we’re open overnight. She came over to feed guys while we were trying to process them.”

HopeUpstate.org – Donate – Find out more

Denison said, “And I asked them what they were going to fix, they said cereal, and I said why don’t you cook, and they said “You want to?”.”

“In the back of her car she set up breakfast, she had Jimmy Dean sausage biscuits and orange juice, and made sure they had something to eat,” Phillips said.

Evatt said, “I just remember watching her and seeing how she treated everybody exactly the same.”

“Probably one of the most inspirational things about Honey is that we have to compare ourselves to someone who’s in their 80’s and knocking it out of the park,” according to Phillips. “It’s what I hope I can be 20 years from now.”

