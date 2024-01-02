BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – “Well hi, Jack Roper, Boiling Springs at Legacy Auto Detailing,” Jack Roper, Carolina for the Carolinas host, said. “We’re about to give away our January Caring for the Carolinas award to Phil and Crystal Shumaker.”

Phil Shumaker, award co-recipient, said, “It is a mission of our business to be a light to the community. So we’ve done some other events in the past before, partnering with people in Spartanburg Beautiful for the community cleanup efforts.”

“540 pounds, off Highway 9, within two hours,” Stephanie Burko, community member, said.

“As well as hosting our Car Meets for a Cause to help meet a local need,” Shumaker explained.

“One of the biggest setbacks to our program is funding because, you know, it takes a lot of money to run a really good program,” Retired Master Sargeant Joe Epps Jr., with Boling Springs High School Navy Junior ROTC, explained.

“We did lose our son a couple of months ago, and he was extremely passionate about NJROTC at Boiling Springs High School,” Shumaker said.

“PJ was one of the kids that you can go to and make sure that things are gonna get done. But just overall… good kid,” MSG. Joe Epps Jr. (RET.) said. “It’s just in them, that’s part of their DNA. That’s what a blessing they are for our community.”

“They’re just so nice,” Michelle Carracino, owner of Palmetto Style Salon, said. “They’re very genuinely nice and they are always so positive and they’re always trying to help everybody.”

