July 2020 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

It is that time once again for our Caring for the Carolinas award. Our winner for the month of July is Latoria Beasley. Latoria Beasley provides lunches for children in the Union Community. She’s a single mom with 3 of her own, but she takes the time and makes the effort to see that everyone gets fed.

LATORIA BEASLEY – AWARD RECIPIENT

Hi, my name is Latoria Beasley and I’ve been in this community for over 30 years. And when the pandemic first occurred, I was wondering “What can I do for the students since they’ll be out of school?” So my sister and I put together doing free lunches for them. So we posted it on social media and we had a lot of feedback, a lot of positive feedback. And everyone donated and we were able to feed over 400 students.

TAMIKA BROWNING-HOPPER

Latoria Beasley is definitely a winner in my eyes, as well as the winner for Caring for the Carolinas. As soon as I logged into my social media for that day, and seen that she stepped into action and prepared meals as well as delivered them to the kids of our community, to me that was amazing! So from me, as well as the community of Union South Carolina, we thank you Latoria Beasley.

JACK ROPER

Thanks to our sponsors: Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture. Latoria not only receives our trophy, but also a gift card from each of our sponsors.