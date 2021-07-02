July 2021 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

Well hi there, Jack Roper here at Iron covenant Gym in Anderson. Time to give that community service hero award – Mr. Will Corbin.

RYAN HULON – VETERAN SUPPORT DIRECTOR, CANCER ASSOC.

I look at Will as one of my heroes, because number one, we both chewed some of the same dirt over in Afghanistan together. He saw a need to be one of the people in Anderson to come in and help support a local organization that’s helping support cancer patients in Anderson County. Some of that’s raising money, some of that’s awareness, helping us get the work out about the Cancer Association in his show.

WILL CORBIN – AWARD RECIPIENT

Two hours, three times a week, and we capitalize on community. Anything going on in the community whether it be a food drive, we do a toy drive for children, less fortunate families, and then we do the Be a Better You Seminar. I was in the Army, Airborne Infantry, I’ve lost more guys after the war, than we did during the war, to suicide. So what I like to do with the Be a Better You is, everyone struggles with you know, whether it be depression or any kind of mental battles that we deal with… we deal with real life.

TRAVIS SCOTT – IRON COVENANT GYM

Our slogan is “More Than Just a Gym,” and this is truly more than just a gym. He has pushed me to be a better person. We do so many great things in the community, we helped out for Covid, the list just goes on and on.

JACK ROPER

You’re an award winner. You go out of your way for other folks. Will Corbin our July winner, and of course we thank our sponsors that make everything we do possible, that is Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture, Ingles and Hardees, and Will, if you listen carefully I hear applause. It’s just for you. I hear it!