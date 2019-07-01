July 2019 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

From Brevard, North Carolina Jack Roper here on a sunny day, and behind me of course is the Veterans’ History Museum of the Carolinas, North and South Carolina both. The man that created this museum is the award winner for the month of July.

EMMETT CASCIATO – AWARD WINNER

I started displaying artifacts from veterans many years ago on special days like Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Fourth of July and so on. And it just grew into a museum such as we have here.

JANIS ALLEN – DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS

Emmett’s created something that wasn’t here three years ago, and he’s such an enthusiastic and inspiring leader that so many other people have joined and give of time freely.

RICHARD DONOGHUE – VOLUNTEER

He’s a hard-working guy, he’s put effort into this place every day, and it’s a great history lesson for a lot of people that come through here.

EMMETT CASCIATO – AWARD WINNER

We’re here to honor, educate and preserve. We want to honor our veterans, and Harold (Wellington) is our World War Two living exhibit, believe it or not.

JACK ROPER

This award is made possible by our friends at Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture. And we bring this award, this trophy to our friend who won it in the month of July, the creator of this museum, Mr. Emmet Casciato. Did I do that right? Pronounce it right? Mr. Emmett, you win that award and I hear applause coming on down! In addition, our winner wins a gift card from our friends at Ingles! Also from Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture.