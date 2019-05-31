June 2019 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

Well hi, Jack Roper in Hendersonville, and we're about to go into the Guardian ad Litem building. We'll explain what that means, but we have a volunteer with that group that is winning or Caring for the Carolinas award for the month of June.

JENNEIFER PITTMAN – GUARDIAN AD LITEM SUPERVISOR

Jesse has served 32 children since 2014 and he's done it with love and compassion. He's not afraid to fight for what he thinks a child needs. He's had children call him in the middle of the night because they couldn't get ahold of anybody else, or they didn't trust anybody else. He has a special relationship with each child he serves.

JESSE BLANKENSHIP – AWARD RECIPIENT

I've always loved kids. I love being around kids, they're a lot easier to get along with than adults are. Unfortunately we have parents who do not take care of their kids.

CHERYL – VOLUNTEER

We always need volunteers here. There's always children that need good homes, or you could be a Guardian ad Litem to help serve Henderson County.

JESSE BLANKENSHIP – AWARD RECIPIENT

It's a work of love, I'd like to say. Because the only reason I do it is because of the children, no other reason.

JACK ROPER

It's al made possible by our sponsors, our friends at Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture. Mr. Jesse Blankenship, you are our Caring for the Carolinas volunteer of the month for the month of June. Congratulations! Put that on the mantlepiece, and I hear thunderous applause. In addition, our winner wins a gift card from our friends at Ingles. Also from Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture.

