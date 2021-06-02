June 2021 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

For our June Caring for the Carolinas award, we stopped by Greenwood South Carolina, where you’ll find Greenwood First Steps and our newest Community Service Hero, he was there, Michael Gaskin.

DOLORES RUCKER – FIRST STEPS

He’s just an all-around good person. Very dependable, and you just can’t find a better person – a person that will never say no. And our clients have been so appreciative of him.

ANGELA PRUITT – FIRST STEPS

Michael leads a lot of the groups. He does a great job. He’s a man of integrity, and he’ll give his shirt to someone else right off his back.

MICHAEL GASKIN – AWARD RECIPIENT

When you start thinking about serving, you know, early childhood education, the focus is usually on the child and the mother. There wasn’t an initiative for fathers. And in order to serve the family, you’ve got to include the fathers.

AUSTIN JOHNSON

Mr. Gaskin to me, being in this class, he’s really helped me out a lot. He’s given me someone in my corner, someone to speak to. Coming every week, being able to speak with Mr. Gaskin, having him, he’s been able to give me a lot of guidance, and I do appreciate all that.

MICHAEL GASKIN – AWARD RECIPIENT

And that is one of the reasons why I do what I do. Because I know people can change, I know people want to do better. Sometimes they just don’t know how.

TONY JOHNSON – FORMER STUDENT, VETERAN

He’s dedicated, he’s honest, he served his country, he served his community, and I couldn’t think of anyone else more honorable or deserving of this award.

JACK ROPER

Our June Community Service Hero will also receive Gift cards from our sponsors: Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hardees. Congratulations, Michael Gaskin!