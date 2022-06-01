BOILING SPRING, S.C. (WSPA) – “Hey, Jack Roper here in Boiling Springs to present our June Caring for the Carolinas Hero Award. A lady that spends a lot of her time helping vets. Her name is Eunice Morris, and we’re at Church 247,” Caring for the Carolinas Host Jack Roper said.

“I have known Eunice and the volunteer work that she has done to help veterans. She often says ‘It’s not a hand-out, it’s a hand-up,'” Morris’ friend Marilyn Ramsey said.

“The VA sends veterans that have been living in a transitional home or on the street to us, and of course they have nothing. And the VA through the HUD-VASH program arranges an apartment for them. And we carry in everything they need to start living their lives again,” Morris said.

“Eunice spearheads this with passion and enthusiasm,” Ramsey said.

“Eunice Morris cares about veterans. She’s passionate about a lot of things. Passionate about everything she’s involved in,” volunteer Mary Belcher said.

“If you’ve got a passion for something, you ignite others to it, so our success is due to about 1200 people,” Morris said.

“Eunice Morris, our volunteer, our hero for June for our Caring for the Carolinas award. This is all courtesy of our friends at Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture, and our new sponsor Hamrick’s!” Roper said.