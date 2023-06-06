LANDRUM, S.C. (WSPA) – “This is a little store in downtown Landrum called P3 Retail for Rescue. Let’s go in and meet the lady we have an award for this month. Her name is Dana Mayer. Let’s go inside,” Jack Roper, Carolina for the Carolinas host, said.

“We are P3 Retail for Rescue and we support Dana Mayer and Paws Prayers and Promises,” Co-Owner, Kelly Vinesett, said.

According to co-owner Yvonne Bebber, “She does a wonderful job for our community as well as other parts of the Upstate of South Carolina, as she is just an amazing hard worker and volunteers all her time.”

“Helps an amazing amount of animals here in the area with her trap, neuter and return program, getting out adoptions,” Vinesett said. “We also sponsor her with kittens in our window, to try and find homes for them. She adopts out two to three kittens a week from our window.”

Dana Mayer, award recipient said, “We just have loved animals a long time, and I have been involved in animal welfare for years, and we decided to start our own rescue. We rescue mainly cats and some dogs. We’ve done 1250 adoptions, and we’ve done trap, neuter returns for 1662 cats, and we’ve helped a total of 3500 animals since we began in 2015.”

“And of course, our sponsors make it all possible, that’s Hamricks, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Ingles. We are in Landrum and Dana Mayer is our award winner. I hear applause! I hear applause! Let me hear it!” Roper said.