March 2020 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

Hey, time to give away that Caring for the Carolinas award for the month of March, you knew that. Our winner is Mr. John Martin. We’re at a restaurant where we’ll find him inside. C’mon in with me.

SHEILA SINGLETON – FRIEND

We all have a past. The thing about John, he did something about his past. Overcame a lot of adversity, the addictions and everything, to give back to something that he used to know.

BOB MCKINNEY – FRIEND

He started a project about a year ago to feed the homeless, trying to help homeless people.

CARA COBB – FRIEND

We have followed his ministries, we are just blessed to be a part of his mission, we have been able to help volunteer, and deliver food to a family in need. What he’s done is give our community hope.

SHEILA SINGLETON – FRIEND

For him having the compassion that he does, to give back to the homeless, is remarkable. And we try to support him any chance we get.

BOB MCKINNEY – FRIEND

He’s just a big-hearted fellow, and I can tell you, he will do anything in the world to help somebody. And we all love John Martin.

JACK ROPER

And we have our award to give away, courtesy of our friends at – let’s see – Ingles, you know them, of course Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture. This is John Martin. John, you have won our Caring for the Carolinas award for the month of March. It’s a very special award, and you, sir deserve it. Let me present it to you now. And I hear thunderous applause! In addition our winner wins a gift card from our friends at Ingles. Also from Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture.