March 2021 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

Well Hi, Jack Roper here at Plankowner Brewery in Spartanburg, South Carolina. This is one of the places that our Caring for the Carolina award winner Gary Swistak meets with other Veterans.

MICHELLE TERRELL – RECIPIENT’S DAUGHTER

My dad is a proud Marine Corps veteran, and he takes passion in honoring the veterans in all the things that he does, with the Veteran’s Lunch Corp, the Veteran’s Last Patrol… We hear the wonderful stories that he brings home with what he does, and it just touches our hearts, and I can imagine what it does to the fellow veterans.

JOHN MOBERLY – VETERAN’S LUNCH CORPS

Gary’s part of the Dirty Dozen – we affectionately refer to as Dirty Dozen because he’s one of the original twelve. Veteran’s Lunch Corps here, we’re the largest veteran’s organization in all of Spartanburg with 184 members, about 30 showing up with Covid.

GARY SWISTAK – AWARD RECIPIENT

I would like to thank my daughter to be honoring me this way. But my passion for doing this is to make sure that every veteran is treated with honor and respect.

JOHN DAVIS – VETERAN’S LAST PATROL

Our mission is to visit veterans in hospice care status. Gary was on of our very early volunteers, which makes complete 100% sense being he’s a U.S. Marine, and the marines always go everywhere first.

JACK ROPER

Seven News honors Gary Swistak with our Caring for the Carolinas Community Service Hero award