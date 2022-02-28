EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – “Well hi, Jack Roper here, we’re at Blue City Venue in Easley. Our Community Service Hero award, we’re giving it this month of March to a nice lady, an author, a pastor and a vet,” Caring for the Carolinas Host Jack Roper said.

“Through our involvement with moms, we’ve met a lot of people. One of the special people that we’ve met is Melanie McFadden, who is a survivor – several times – of gun violence,” Terry Taylor, supporter of Moms Demand Action, said.

“My niece went to Myrtle Beach for the day, and I had helped raise her. She was 22-years-old, and while at Myrtle Beach to watch the motorcycle parades, there was shooting and fighting on the beach. Four young people were shot that day, including my niece, who was my sister’s only child. So immediately, my fire was lit, and I felt like I had to honor her life so that her death would not be in vain,” award recipient Melody Geddis McFadden said.

“We have to do something to help people pick up the pieces after their loved ones have been taken,” Darlene Hamm, S.C. Rep. Everytown Survivor Network, said.

“She is so passionate about the work, and she’s such a dear, sweet lady who has been through so much,” Taylor said.

“Melody has always been the type of person to keep a smile on her face, regardless of how she feels, or what the situation may be. She’s a very strong person,” family friend Carlene Allen said.

“Melody is my inspiration,” Ham said.

"Our sponsors, let me mention them of course, Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and now Hardees. Ladies and gentlemen, she is our March Caring for the Carolinas award winner, I hear applause!" Roper said.