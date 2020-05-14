May 2020 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

Our Caring for the Carolinas award winner for the month of May is Regina Little.

LAVERNE LITTLE – MOTHER

She has helped feed the homeless, she has gone into the prisons, she is the founder and CEO of The Nurturing Group, and she is my daughter.

SETHRA REGINA LITTLE – AWARD RECIPIENT

I want to see my community strive. And in order to do that, it starts in the home. It starts with communication, and with communicating within the home, you start to learn how to communicate within the community. I am a survivor of sexual assault. But outside of that, I am also a member of this community who loves their community.

LOREAL TILLMAN – FRIEND

Regina is not only my business partner, but she is also my little sister. I’ve seen her give of her time, her emotions and her finances effortlessly, to make sure that the youth of today have a strong tomorrow.

LISA SWEENEY – COMMUNITY ACTIVIST

i am so honored to say that I know Regina Little, who I call her Regina Big, because she has a big heart that cares, and she has a big mind that’s always thinking how she can serve the community.

LAVERNE LITTLE – MOTHER

I Honor her. She’s phenomenal.

JACK ROPER

And we agree. the winner for the month of May is Regina Little. Thanks to our sponsors Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture, Regina not only gets the trophy, but gift cards from each sponsor for Caring for the Carolinas.