May 2021 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

Well hi, Jack roper here in Greenville at Rocky Creek Baptist Church. Time for that Caring for the Carolinas award, we call it the Community Hero Service Award, it is for the month of May, and our winner is miss Brenda Gillespie.

COLLEEN MITCHELL – VOLUNTEER

My good friend Brenda is always wanting to do wonderful things for people. And she’s come up with these cool stuffed blessing animals that we give for donations so we can help people in our community.

SUSIE ALEXANDER – VOLUNTEER

Brenda does things like pay rent for people that are in need, provide food, shoes, anything that comes to our attention.

BRENDA GILLESPIE – AWARD RECIPIENT

I have a whole lot of people that help with this effort. We also stuff a bible verse inside. These animals are donation only, and you can pick them up at four different locations. One is in Travelers Rest called Palmetto Proper, there’s one in Simpsonville called Over the Rainbow, There’s one in Fountain in: Steam Café, and there’s one right here on Woodruff Road, Professional Catering. All four locations have our animals, donations only, we take 100% of those proceeds and we help the community.

JACK ROPER

Now let me mention, we have gifts from our sponsors, Hardees, Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture, the rest is coming in the mail. I’m waiting now for the applause. I’m hearting it! Kids? Kids?