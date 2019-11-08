Nov. 2019 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

Well hi, Jack Roper here, you reckon I could get back into school? Brook Glenn is here, that’s where we are in Greenville, in Taylors actually, and inside is a volunteer that is our November Caring for the Carolinas award winner.

LAUREN ELLZEY – BROOK GLENN ELEMENTARY

I nominated Miss Janet Manasian for this award because over the years I’ve gotten to know her, and see what a heart for giving and for serving she has. So, I’ve just seen the hours and time that she gives to this school, and we’re so grateful for her. And she does it all with such joy. So she’s a real blessing for us.

BERNICE JACKSON – BROOK GLENN ELEMENTARY

She is one of those persons who whenever you ask her to help, she’s there. And if I’m not mistaken, the curtains that are here were a project of hers as well.

ALVIN ELLIS – BROOK GLENN ELEMENTARY

She is the one person that I’ve seen on a daily basis that truly defines our theme: Achieving, Believing and Caring. Because she always showed that she cared for the kids, and she would do whatever she could in her power to make sure that they achieve. She always believes in all the faculty, staff and students, and she always shows everyone that she cares.

JACK ROPER

You are our Caring for the Carolinas winner for the month of November. Our sponsors of course are proud to present this, that would be Bath Fitter, Ingles and Unclaimed Furniture. And if you have a mantelpiece, would that look good on that? Let’s give her a hand. And your son… you want to hold it? Alright. In addition, our winner wins a gift card from our friends at Ingles. Also from Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture.