Nov. 2020 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

This Month’s Caring for the Carolina’s winner is Mr. Griffin Thompson.

MEG WHITELEY – VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR

Griffin has dedicated his entire life to improving the overall health and well-being of his community members, through both volunteering and the recent creation and development of a non-profit called Lil Lifesaverz, where he’s teaching and equipping youth to be first-aid certified.

CLARETTA KERNS – EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL

Griffin is one of the most outstanding students I have taught and had the pleasure of knowing. He has a heart for educating youth about their health. Fighting for health literacy education in underserved youth communities.

GRIFFIN THOMPSON – AWARD RECIPIENT

This past year has exposed so many health problems. It’s been amazing how our community has been able to come together and rally towards it. And I am just thankful that I’ve had a part to play in that.

DR. ARACELI HERNANDEZ-LAROCHE – ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF MODERN LANGUAGES USC UPSTATE

Congratulations, felicidades Griffin. I am so incredibly proud of you. You know that it is so important to tackle language access for our growing Latinx community here in the Upstate.

MEG WHITELEY – VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR

He is absolutely relentless in his desire and efforts towards positive change within his community, and I can truly say that South Carolina is a better place for having Griffin Thompson in it.

JACK ROPER

Thanks to our sponsors, Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture, Griffin receives his trophy along with gift cards from each of our sponsors.