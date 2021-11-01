November 2021 Caring for the Carolinas Community Service Hero

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – “We’re at the Velocity Church awarding Mr. Steven Sullivan our Caring for the Carolinas award for the month of November,” Your Carolina Host Jack Roper said.

“Sergeant Sullivan is an awesome man, and I know for a fact that his experience in the military has equipped him to be able to take care of our future generation,” Rev. Emanuel R. Flemming, with Upstate Warrior Solutions, said.

“I spearhead a youth boot camp called ‘Strap Em Up Bootcamp.’ We build character, self-esteem, self-confidence. We bring back the respect of ‘yes ma’am, no ma’am, yes sir, no sir.’ The same thing I did with those kids at Fort Jackson, I do with these kids here,” Award recipient Drill Sgt. Steven Sullivan said.

“He sees the potential in every student. You know, one of the things he says to all the students to repeat back to him, he says, ‘You are someone special, uniquely created by God, and full of potential,'” Velocity Church Pastor Reggie Smith said.

“So he’s not here just for the children, he’s here for the parents as well. And I have to say that there’s no better place to inspire one with hope than here at Velocity Church,” Betty Speaks, with Strap Em Up Boot Camp, said.

“I’m just so excited to see how his program has blossomed. He has helped not only hundreds but I believe thousands of children,” Just Say Something Community Outreach Stacey Ashmore said.

“What an amazing heart this guy has, he’s a shining star,” Smith said.

“A great man who’s done great service, first of all for our country, but also for our local community,” Fleming said.

“We want to thank our sponsors, they are Hardee’s, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and of course Ingles. Mr. Steven Sullivan, you are our November winner of our Community Service award!” Roper said.