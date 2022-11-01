SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – “Well hi, Jack Roper here with our November Caring for the Carolina’s Community Service Hero award. The lady inside the building, PS I Love You, it’s all about foster kids. This is Kay Kirby,” Jack Roper, Carolina for the Carolinas host, said.

Tyler Kirby, Pastor of View Chruch, said, “Well the ministry here at PS I Love You has an incredible beginning. It started kind of at our church as an orphan ministry, we had a heart for the orphan – my wife and I fostered kids. And so we didn’t have the support we needed as foster parents, so we wanted to provide that for other foster parents.”

“She started this because a lot of kids come into foster care as emergency placements with nothing,” Kay’s daughter, Destiney Kirby, said. “So as you can see, it’s kind of like a shopping experience, they get to come and shop for things that they need.”

“She gets to see on a daily basis, kids come in here broken, because of the situation they’re in, they didn’t cause any of it. But she gets to be a part of the healing process,” according to Pastor Tyler Kirby.

Kay said, “We fostered and adopted two kids out of foster care, and I know that there are a lot of foster kids out there just like John Tyler and Andrew, that need love, support and need a home. And so that’s why I do what I do every day. And it’s really not like a job, it’s like a calling. You’re called to foster and I feel like we’re called to take care of God’s kids.”

“We thank our friends at Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s,” Roper said. “So for November, Kay Kirby is our winner. PS I Love you,

