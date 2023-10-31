GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – “It’s that time, once again, to meet this month’s Community Service Hero,” Jack Roper, Carolina for the Carolinas host, said.

“We met Miss Martha through our Nicholtown community. Where we come and give out lunches,” Amanda Worley, a project host, said. “And she’s always asked for a couple of extra lunches to give to those who are in wheelchairs, who are handicapped, who just can’t make it, but are in the vicinity.”

“Miss Martha has been an exemplary community member to Nicholtown. She has been excellent in helping us. She’s always ready to hand out flyers, we give her certain items, she’ll hand them out to people on her street. You know, she’s just an all-around excellent community member,” Oscar Bennett, with Sustaining Way, explained.

Martha Gaines, the award recipient, said, “I do it because I love them, and that’s the way I was raised. And I believe in helping people as much as I can. I ask God to spare me to continue.”

According to Bennett, “She is somebody who puts others first, doing all that she does around the community. Weekly. You know, you’re supposed to be retired, relaxing with the grandkids, things like that, and she’s going out of her way, with her grandkids to instill that in them, too.”

“An extraordinary, giving, loving person that every community needs,” Worley said.

“She radiates goodness,” Meredeth Bost, a project host, said.

“Congratulations to our winner this month, and thanks to our sponsors. Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s,” Roper said.