Oct. 2019 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winners

Well hi, Jack Roper here in Woodruff. Good place, because it’s the home of the Agape Care Center, a homeless shelter for me. And inside, there are a couple of young ladies who have helped this place greatly.

Emily and Adell Wilson have been a great asset to us since we opened the doors in 2016. It’s a homeless ministry, all male, where we take those that are homeless and hungry and hurting and hopeless, and we bring them in and we try to give them a new direction in life.

We got Emily and Adell here today, they’ve come ever since we opened. And they collect things that the men need.

Well, they didn’t much here and they needed stuff, so we just bought some stuff and brought it here and that’s when it started.

I like to give back to the people that don’t have much, because some people that don’t have much can’t afford it. So that’s why we do what we do.

This is Adell and Emily Wilson, hey ladies! You are our October Caring for the Carolinas award winners.