Oct. 2020 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

Caring for the Carolinas provides a monthly award for volunteers that make a difference in our community, make it a better place. Our October award goes to Mr. Finley Fowler.

DANA FOWLER, RECIPIENT’S DAUGHTER

From an early age, my father taught us it was always better to give than to receive. He’s a man who served his country, his family, his church, and his community.

FINLEY FOWLER – AWARD RECIPIENT

In all my life, I just wanted to help other people. When my kids were young, I volunteered in helping them in all their sports and everything and doing volunteer work at church.

SHEP RYAN – MIRACLE HILL RESCUE MISSION

He is such an example to all. He was driving our van two days a week, 8 to 10 hours a day, transporting our ministry guests all over Cherokee County, to job applications or take them to work, doctor appointments, things like that, mentoring and giving advice to our guests.

SCOTT FOWLER – RECIPIENT’S SON

My father’s always been a mentor for the family, I can’t tell you how proud I am of him. He’s a veteran, he’s been a leader in the church ever since I was a little boy, from teaching Sunday school to Ras.

NEIGHBOR

Our entire neighborhood thinks the world of Finley. He’s a great man and he does a lot to watch over us and take care of the place.

DANA FOWLER, RECIPIENT’S DAUGHTER

And I couldn’t have asked for a better role model in my life. I love him very much.

JACK ROPER

Thanks to our friends at Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture, thanks to them our winners receive gift cards from each sponsor, and our thanks for making the community a better place.