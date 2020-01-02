Operation Warmth 2020

Caring for the Carolinas along with 7 News, Ingles, Bath Fitter & Unclaimed Furniture are coming together for Operation Warmth.

We will be collecting donations of Coats, cold weather clothes, blankets, scarves , gloves.

Please join us at these locations from 12 – 6 PM.

  • Tuesday January 7th , Unclaimed Furniture 198 Plemmons Rd. Duncan SC
  • Tuesday January 21st,  Ingles  Store #251 410 Pelzer Hwy. (@SC8) Easley SC
  • Tuesday February 4th, Bath Fitter: 608 Crown Pointe Duncan SC

The CFC team and our sponsors will see you there, thank you for helping us make a difference Caring For The Carolinas.

