Operation Warmth 2021

As the temperatures continue to drop this season, some local families will struggle to stay warm.

7News along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, and Unclaimed Furniture are joining forces to collect new or gently used coats and blankets for local charities. Other winter items such as hats, gloves, and scarves can be given as well.

All Operation Warmth donations will go to the following local charities:

The Haven (Spartanburg, SC) – CLICK TO DONATE

The Dream Center (Easley, SC) – CLICK TO DONATE

The Southeastern Children’s Home (Duncan, SC) – CLICK TO DONATE

There will be many opportunities to donate new or gently used coats and blankets across our area. Please join us at the below locations:

Tuesday January 12th 12-6PM

Bath Fitter: 608 Crown Pointe Drive, Duncan, SC 29334

Tuesday February 2nd 12-6PM

Unclaimed Furniture: 198 Plemmons Road, Duncan, SC 29334

Tuesday February 16th 12-6PM

Ingles Markets: 410 Pelzer Highway, Easley, SC 29640

Thank you so much for helping 7News along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, and Unclaimed Furniture to make a difference for local families in need.