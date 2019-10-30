Please donate to Season of Hope

7News Carolinas Family along with Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture are excited for the 2019 Season of Hope.

This year we have partnered with Sidewalk Hope for the 2019 Christmas season.

Sidewalk Hope is a mobile kids’ church that makes weekly site visits year-round to inner-city housing developments in Spartanburg, SC. Sidewalk Hope currently serves 150-200 children per week.

Their vision is to provide hope for children living in adverse conditions whatever the circumstances be it poverty, abuse, violence, hunger, hopelessness.

There will be some different opportunities to help reach out to these children for Christmas.

We will be holding three drives for toiletries and new packaged toys at three Ingles locations along with Bath Fitter & Unclaimed Furniture. Come by these locations to donate or purchase an ICON.

Come meet some very familiar faces. Your Carolina’s Jack Roper, Melissa Leavell from Ingles, Louie Mullikin from Bath Fitter and Kelsey & Rashad from Unclaimed Furniture.

Thank you so much for helping 7News, along with Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture as we make a difference in the lives of children otherwise forgotten. Spreading HOPE in this Season of Hope.

Scheduled Events

Tuesday November 19th 12-6P Ingles

Ingles #200 4600 (Hwy 9) Inman SC

Tuesday December 3rd 12-6P Ingles (ICON Sales)

Ingles Store #37 8650 Asheville Hwy. Spartanburg

Tuesday December 17th 12-6P Ingles (ICON Sales)

Ingles Store #204 8004 Warren H. Abernathy Spartanburg

You can also donate online at the below link directly to Sidewalk Hope below.

CLICK TO DONATE