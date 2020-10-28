Season of Hope Toy Drive 2020 for Children’s Shelters

7News Carolinas Family along with Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture are excited for the 2020 Season of Hope.

This year we have partnered with local children’s shelters for the 2020 Christmas season.

Hope Center for Children – Protecting Children. Supporting Families (Spartanburg SC) – CLICK TO DONATE.

Safelight – Hope & Healing for Families (Hendersonville NC) – CLICK TO DONATE.

There will be some different opportunities to help reach out to these children for Christmas.

We will be holding three drives for new unwrapped toys at the below locations…

Tuesday November 17th 12-6P

Unclaimed Furniture: 198 Plemmons Rd, Duncan, SC 29334

Tuesday December 1st 12-6P

Ingles Markets: #204 8004 Warren H. Abernathy Hwy. Spartanburg SC 29301

Tuesday December 8th 12-6P

Bath Fitter: 608 Crown Pointe Drive, Duncan SC. 29334

Friday December 11th 430-8P

Shadrack Christmas Wonderland

Tryon International Equestrian Center- 4066 Pea Ridge Rd. Mill Spring NC 28756

Ingles will be selling ICONs to purchase at the register Nov. 16th-December 3rd

for $10.00. All proceeds will be divided equally to the children’s shelters listed above.

Come meet some very familiar faces. Your Carolina’s Jack Roper, Melissa Leavell from Ingles, Louie Mullikin from Bath Fitter and Kelsey & Rashad from Unclaimed Furniture.

Thank you so much for helping 7News, along with Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture as we make a difference in the lives of children otherwise forgotten. Spreading HOPE in this Season of Hope.