Sept. 2019 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

Hi, Jack Roper here. Inman Elementary School, I needed to go back to school, that’s why we’re here. But actually we have the caring for the Carolinas Award to give, to Dr. Lori Vinson and her dog Millie.

BLAKE NEELY – TEACHER, INMAN ELEMENTARY

Dr Vincent is such an asset to our school district, she is always willing to push in and help our students.

SHARON BATEMAN – ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT, PERFORMING ARTS

She comes to the classrooms and reads to the children, and they love the therapy. Some of the children have traumatic events, and being able to read with Millie just relaxes them, helps them be able to learn more in their environment.

BLAKE NEELY – TEACHER, INMAN ELEMENTARY

So Millie comes with Dr. Vincent. This is the second year she’s come to read with my class, and the boys and girls, they love it, and they love hearing about how Millie provides a service to those in our community.

DR. LORI VINSON – AWARD RECIPIENT

We get to not only come into schools, here in Spartanburg District 1, but we visit hospitals. Millie is a volunteer at Pelham Medical and has gone through training to be a volunteer there. We’ve actually visited the veteran’s hospital up in North Carolina to visit vets, nursing homes in Maggie Valley.

JACK ROPER

Our sponsors of course, Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture, and this nice lady to my left, Dr. Lori Vinson, stand right here, and Millie the Wonder Dog, your therapy dog. So we award you the Caring for the Carolinas award for the month of September, and Millie gets one just like this, so here’s the applause for, yes, Dr. Vinson and Millie. In addition, our winner receives a gift card from our friends at Ingles. Also from Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture.