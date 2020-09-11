Sept. 2020 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner.

JACK ROPER

Hey, it’s that time, once again, to give away our Caring for the Carolinas award for the month of September. Christopher and Victoria Rushing have made their community of Spartanburg a better place by starting a non-profit called Restoring Hope Upstate

CHRISTOPHER RUSHING – AWARD RECIPIENT

I’ve been to different charitable organizations, churches and different places like that but it just took, I felt like, years of finding my place, and I just felt like I found that place. And that place was helping kids in my community.

JESSIE HAMBY – FRIEND

I’ve watched them host book drives, book bag drives, and just really work with the local schools and any families that are in need.

VICTORIA RUSHING – AWARD RECIPIENT

We are an organization that believes in every child in our community. Our program hopes to bring out the best in every child no matter what the challenges are.

SARAH WATSON – DRAYTON MILLS COUNSELOR

We’re the first elementary school to partner with Restoring Hope, and we have been able to discreetly provide items such as…

BETINA JOHNSON – DRAYTON MILLS

Toothpaste, tooth brushes, wet wipes, hair supplies, feminine hygiene products, lots of things that our students need at school and at home. Through Restoring Hope, we’ve been able to provide those to many students.

JESSIE HAMBY – FRIEND

They both have a huge, huge heart of gold, and really, really want the best for their community.

BETINA JOHNSON – DRAYTON MILLS

We love working with Chris and Victoria, it’s been a great asset to Drayton Mills.

JACK ROPER

