September 2021 Caring for the Carolinas Community Service Hero

“Well hi, Jack Roper here. We are in Seneca at the Oconee-Pickens Vocational Rehabilitation Center. Mike Cannon is a great volunteer, does some great work right here, and we’re going to visit him. And we have our September award to present to him,” Your Carolina Host Jack Roper said.

“Mr. Cannon is dedicated, he’s motivated, he’s an inspiration to people, to help our special friends succeed,” O.P. Vocational Rehabilitation Supervisor Shelia Ford said.

“You know, his family and what they have meant to this community, they’ve always been leaders in the community and wanting to, again, make a difference in people’s lives,” Seneca Mayor Dan Alexander said.

“I have two special needs sons myself,” Mike Cannon, award recipient, said. “Our youngest son Ross still lives with us, he’s 31 years old, and our oldest son Brooks lives in a group home in Anderson County.”

“I really do appreciate the character of Mike Cannon, and all the hard work, the dedication, the loyalty that he has for his community,” Alexander said.

“Mike is one of the hardest working gentlemen that I know of. And he’s always willing to help anytime someone calls,” Crowe’s Corp. Promotions President Tim Crowe said.

“When I see someone I’ve helped, and in particular in our special needs community, the love that they show back is worth all the reward that I get,” Cannon said.

“And of course the folks that bring you this are our friends at Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hardees,” Jack Roper said.