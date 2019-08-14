Shred-A-Thon 2019

Do you have sensitive documents sitting around your house or in storage? Great news!
It’s time for our fall Shred-A-Thon! Bring your sensitive documents and empty medicine bottles for us to shred on site.
Shred A Way, WSPA7 Carolinas Family along with our sponsors Ingles, Bath Fitter & Unclaimed Furniture will be at the below locations Caring for the Carolinas!
All events are 12 PM to 6 PM.
|9/10/2019
|Unclaimed Furniture : 198 Plemmons Rd. Duncan, SC
|9/24/2019
|Ingles: #69 US 25 North,, Poinsett Hwy. Greenville, SC
|10/8/2019
|Ingles: #204 Warren H. Abernathy Hwy. Spartanburg, SC
|10/22/2019
|Bath Fitter: 608 Crown Pointe Drive Duncan, SC