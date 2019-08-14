Shred-A-Thon 2019

Do you have sensitive documents sitting around your house or in storage? Great news!

It’s time for our fall Shred-A-Thon! Bring your sensitive documents and empty medicine bottles for us to shred on site.

Shred A Way, WSPA7 Carolinas Family along with our sponsors Ingles, Bath Fitter & Unclaimed Furniture will be at the below locations Caring for the Carolinas!

All events are 12 PM to 6 PM.