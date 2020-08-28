SHRED-A-THON Fall 2020

Do you have sensitive documents sitting around your house or in storage? Great news!

It’s time for our fall Shred-A-Thon! Bring your sensitive documents and empty medicine bottles for us to shred on site.

Shred A Way, WSPA7 Carolinas Family along with our sponsors Ingles, Bath Fitter & Unclaimed Furniture will be at the below locations Caring for the Carolinas!

All events are 12 PM to 6 PM.

Tuesday 9/8 – Unclaimed Furniture (198 Plemmons Rd, Duncan, SC  29334)

Tuesday 9/22 – Ingles Markets #205  1851 Hwy 14E @ I-26 Landrum SC 29356

Tuesday 10/6 – Ingles #179/ 3643 Howard Gap Road Hendersonville NC 28792

Tuesday 10/20 – Bath Fitter 608 Crown Pointe Drive Duncan SC

