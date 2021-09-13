Shred-A-Thon Fall 2021

Do you have old bills, paperwork, or documents you no longer need? Clean out your clutter with the Caring For The Carolina’s Shred-A-Thon.

7NEWS and Shred Away, along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture, and Hardee’s, are joining forces to collect your sensitive documents and empty medicine bottles for on-site shredding. Please join us at the below locations:

Tuesday, September 21 from noon until 6 p.m.

  • Bath Fitter: 608 Crown Pointe Drive, Duncan, S.C. 29334

Tuesday, September 28 from noon until 6 p.m.

  • Hardee’s: 710 South Alabama Street Chesnee, S.C. 29323

Tuesday, October 19 from noon until 6 p.m.

  • Ingles Markets: 211 Ingles Place Seneca, S.C. 29678

Tuesday, October 26 from noon until 6 p.m.

  • Unclaimed Furniture: 198 Plemmons Road, Duncan, S.C. 29334

On-site shredding is the best way to protect yourself against identity theft. Caring For The Carolina’s Shred-A-Thon is made possible by 7NEWS and Shred Away, along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture, and Hardee’s.

