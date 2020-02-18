SHRED-A-THON Spring 2020

Do you have sensitive documents sitting around your house or in storage? Great news!

It’s time for our Spring Shred-A-Thon! Bring your sensitive documents and empty medicine bottles for us to shred on site.

Shred A Way, WSPA7 Carolinas Family along with our sponsors Ingles, Bath Fitter & Unclaimed Furniture will be at the below locations Caring for the Carolinas!

All events are 12 PM to 6 PM.

3/3/2020 Unclaimed Furniture : 198 Plemmons Rd. Duncan, SC
3/17/2020 Ingles: #15 16287 W. Floyd Baker Blvd.  Gaffney SC 29340
3/31/2020 Ingles:  #44 901 E. Main Street  Laurens SC 29360
4/14/2020 Bath Fitter: 608 Crown Pointe Drive Duncan, SC

