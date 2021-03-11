Shred-A-Thon Spring 2021

Do you have old bills, paperwork, or documents no longer needed? Start your spring cleaning with the Caring For The Carolina’s Shred-A-Thon.

7News and Shred Away along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture, and Hardee’s are joining forces to collect your sensitive documents and empty medicine bottles for on-site shredding. Please join us at the below locations:

Tuesday April 6th 12-6PM

Unclaimed Furniture: 198 Plemmons Road, Duncan, SC 29334

Tuesday April 20th 12-6PM

Ingles Markets: 1500 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC 29602

Tuesday May 4th 12-6PM

Ingles Markets: 2404 Highway 81, Anderson, SC 29621

Tuesday May 18th 12-6PM

Bath Fitter: 608 Crown Pointe Drive, Duncan, SC 29334

On-site shredding is the best way to protect yourself against identity theft. Caring For The Carolina’s Shred-A-Thon is made possible by 7News and Shred Away along with Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture, and Hardee’s.