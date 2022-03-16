Do you have old bills, paperwork, or documents no longer needed? Start your spring cleaning with the Caring For The Carolina’s Shred-A-Thon.

7NEWS and Shred Away, along with Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture, are joining forces to collect your sensitive documents and empty medicine bottles for on-site shredding.

Please join us between noon and 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, April 5 – Unclaimed Furniture , located at 198 Plemmons Road, Duncan, SC 29334

, located at 198 Plemmons Road, Duncan, SC 29334 Tuesday, April 19 – Ingles Markets , located at 4396 Highway 24, Anderson, SC 29626

Thursday, May 5 – Ingles Markets , located at 1500 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC 29609

, located at 1500 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC 29609 Tuesday, May 17 – Bath Fitter, located at 608 Crown Pointe Drive, Duncan, SC 29334

On-site shredding is the best way to protect yourself against identity theft. Caring For The Carolina’s Shred-A-Thon is made possible by 7NEWS and Shred Away along with Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture.