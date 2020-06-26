Upstate family donates an outside library to an elementary school in honor of a loved one

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–An Anderson County family hopes to keep a loved ones’ memory alive, by gifting books to Flat Rock Elementary School.

Ollie Bleu Masters and her grandparents donated a lending library, which sits outside the elementary school. It was dedicated to the school on Thursday. The library contains books, and a memorial plaque to honor Masters’ late mom, Rana T. Masters.

“To me, and I hope to my family, that it means a great deal. Rana was an amazing person, and she loved life. She loved kids. She loved this school,” said Terry Trotter, Ollie’s grandmother.



Rana, Trotter’s daughter, died from anaphylactic shock in November. She had also battled End Stage Renal Disease.



“We didn’t want people to forget Rana, how good of a person she was. We wanted people to remember her,” Trotter said.



Alton Reed built the library as a gift, to give back to the school that comforted their family during the loss. Community volunteers with FRES Reading Buddies Program, reached out to the family to start the project.



“So they came to me about constructing the library. So during the construction of the project we began talking about how amazing the school had been to us and Ollie, during the lost of Rana,” Reed said.



The family said the goal is to promote reading, and provide free access to Ollie’s classmates.

“Because they need to learn how to read, and they’ll like books, and I like to get them,” Ollie said.



Each time students approach the box, the family hopes students will feel the love Rana always felt at her daughter’s school, as they continue to learn.



“We hope it’s going to help a lot of kids. I mean those who can’t go out and buy books,” Trotter said.

“We’re just hoping it will keep Rana’s memory alive,” she added.

Any student is welcome to take a book and return it to the library. The family said although community volunteers donated the books, they’re welcoming more. You can gift those by dropping them off outside Flat Rock Elementary School.