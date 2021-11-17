Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School
Consumer
Coronavirus
Election
Entertainment
First Responder Friday
Links We Mentioned
Local News
Murdaugh Mysteries
National News
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Top Stories
Funeral arrangements announced for WWII veteran, former Clemson prof. Ben Skardon
Rittenhouse jurors back to deliberate for 2nd day
Video
OSHA suspends implementation and enforcement of large employer 'vaccine mandate'
‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to more than 3 years in prison
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
Japan 2020
🐯 Mascot Challenge
NFL Draft
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Dorman High School Head Football Coach announces retirement
Video
Top Stories
Annual Palmetto State Showdown scheduled for Nov. 27
Bridges, Rozier help Hornets snap Warriors 7-game win streak
Superman’s sequel: Newton leads Panthers over Cards 34-10
Couisnard, Carter lead South Carolina past W. Kentucky 75-64
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Carolina Eats
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Financial Friday
Furry Friends
Open Road
There’s Hope for Healthy Living
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Work It Wednesday – Flawless Skin Foundations
Video
Top Stories
Gift Ideas for All Ages
Video
Bon Secours’ New Emergency Department
Video
The Upcountry History Museum has a new Norman Rockwell exhibit opening
Video
Wines for the Holidays
Video
Community
#7Kids
BestReviews
Caring For The Carolinas
Carolina Blends and Brews
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Let’s Eat
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at The Pharmacy in Spartanburg
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Carolina Blends and Brews
Carolina Blends And Brews: Plankowner Brewing
Close
You have been added to 7News Daily Headlines Newsletter
Subscribe Now
7News Daily Headlines
Sign Up