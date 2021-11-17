Carolina Blends And Brews: Plankowner Brewing

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – Plankowner Brewing, just off I-85 and Highway 9 in Boiling Springs, is less than 3 years old, but it has made its mark: from a wide range of beers to events like veterans lunches.

Owner Shawn Waggoner is a Navy veteran, and he said that’s how he came up with the brewery’s name.

“A plankowner is somebody who’s part of the original crew of a brand-new ship when it’s commissioned into service. That original crew is said to have had some sort of symbolic ownership, therefore they owned a plank of the ship,” Waggoner explained.

“We knew we wanted to bring the beach-coastal vibe to the Upstate,” he continued. “I’m from West Palm Beach, south Florida. My head brewer is from south Florida as well, and everyone enjoys going to the beach”

Within that atmosphere, they have something for all beer lovers.

Including their flagship John Paul Jones Colonial Ale, they’ve made about 47 beers, and try to keep around 18 available at once.

The beers have nautical names, and the darker beers carry pirate themes.

Waggoner said all those beers are brewed with a singular focus.

“I think a lot of breweries try to focus on a style. They want to focus on IPAs, or they just want to focus on sours. And that’s fine, but for us, we wanted to focus on good, drinkable, ‘crushable’ beer…Regardless of style,” Waggoner said.

With the holidays approaching, the brewery is expecting some new beer releases, including an apple-cranberry sour called Siren’s Call, and an oatmeal stout called Pirate King that will have an apple-cinnamon touch.

Plankownwer has a motto: “Tradition, Commitment, Community.” Waggoner takes the community part seriously.

“In 2019, we did a chili cook-off that benefitted some of the local fire department. We’ve done some work with the Jaycees, but our primary focus is always the veteran community,” Waggoner said.

That includes working with groups such as Upstate Warrior Solution and Veterans Last Patrol.

The brewery also hold a veteran lunch every Friday at 11 a.m. All veterans are welcome.

“We have everywhere from 30-something year olds to Stan, whose 94. Stan is an Iwo Jima survivor. Marine on the ground at Iwo Jima. [He] comes in, drives himself here every Friday to hang out with his friends,” Waggoner said.

Fellowship, food and beer. All part of being a “plankowner.”

Enjoy responsibly!