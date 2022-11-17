GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – David Raad founded Six and Twenty Distillery in 2011.

The name refers to their original location, now their warehouse, about 26 miles from the start of the 96-mile ride of legend: the maiden Issaqueena, escaping from a Cherokee camp to warn her lover of an impending attack.

While their roots are in Powdersville, South Carolina, they needed a bigger facility. That’s why Six & Twenty Distillery moved to the Poe West facility in the village of West Greenville.

The ingredients that work their way through kettles and tanks in the distillery are local, something David is proud of.

”We pride ourselves in all the grains that we use in our distilled products are grown in South Carolina, they’re all grown locally.”

”We wanted to make sure that folks could really know the provenance of the ingredients of their distilled spirits, much like you’d find in a farm-to-table style restaurant.”

Depending on what’s ready to go, they have a range of nine to 15 products available, from rum, gin, and vodka, to whiskey. Their best seller, however, is Carolina Cream.

”I set up my business and had the vision to make a wonderful, beautiful selection of whiskeys. Our top seller is a cream liqueur.”

With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, they’re ready for the connoisseur in your life.

”Black Friday will be the release of a special product made with oat whiskey…coming into the Christmas season we’ll probably release a cask strength bourbon.”

”Our team has put together some amazing gift boxes…some glassware, some product with it, some shakers, cocktail sets, we have some amazing things to see at our still as you come and see the gifts, already kind of laid out, boxed and ready to wrap.”

Six & Twenty is about giving throughout the year to local charities and community groups.

”The Easley YMCA for example, and Storehouse Ministries (5 Point Church Food Pantry) which is a food pantry that services the Pickens and surrounding area, where we’re excited to offer the proceeds from an upcoming cocktail competition to that organization.”

”It has been a long and fun road to do something like this.”

Enjoy responsibly.