GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On the Swamp Rabbit Trail, you will find Southernside Brewing Company, which is named after the Greenville community it’s in. It has become quite the gathering place for people both on and off the trail.

On a weekend with good weather, 50% of their business may come from the trail, according to owner Nate Tomforde.

“It’s such a mix of young people and couples and families and a lot of activity off the trail. With Unity Park coming and being on the Swamp Rabbit Trail, just doesn’t get much better than that,” Tomforde said.

Southernside opened in January of 2021, making their mark with variety.

From their best-seller, the Can’t You See Hazy IPA, to a light cream ale and Pilsner to the darker side with porters and stouts, there’s something for every palette.

Brewer Larry Bryant is constantly working on special releases as well.

“We just kicked off a barrel program here, barrel-aged beer, big stouts. We’re doing some sours in barrels, and then we’re doing releases, hopefully about every month and a half,” Bryant said.

Interesting flavor combinations are part of their special offerings, as Bryant rattles off some recent concoctions.

“Peach, pineapple, mango, and vanilla. We pretty much do different fruits on every sour beer that we release, we don’t really keep anything the same,” Bryant explained. “We’ve also done a sour with roasted carrots and roasted beets.”

“Probably in about two months we’re going to release a mole stout with ancho chilies, Guajilo chiles, vanilla, chocolate, and cinnamon,” Bryant continued.

They’re not just jamming ingredients together to see what happens. There’s science to this as well, including measuring levels of carbonation and sugar density during the brewing process.

Thousands of pounds of spent grain from these efforts go to a farm near Five Forks for cattle feed.

Southernside helps people, too. They’ve hosted numerous events from local markets to the March of Dimes.

Southernside is also a major sponsor of the “Ville to Ville Craft Brew Relay” to held on April 9, with a course that starts in Asheville and ends in Greenville. This year’s charity partner of choice is the Prisma Health Cancer Institute, with Izzie’s Pond, The Village Wrench, Speak for Animals, the Autism Society of NC, Western NC Nature Center, and the Hendersonville Woman’s Club also benefitting.

Tomforde wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Community is really why I got into the industry. I feel like we do have a space that is geared toward others and toward families and toward collaborations…that’s part of our DNA.”

The brewery also serves a variety of food options.

“I think what makes us unique is that we are a full restaurant and brewery. We brew all of our own beer in-house, 14 to 15 beers on tap. We also have a scratch kitchen with a very talented chef.”

