Cherokee County Meals on Wheels gets a large donation

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – On Thursday, July 18th, Cherokee County Cogeneration Partners donated $20,000 to Cherokee County Meals on Wheels building expansion campaign .

Phase one of the “Rising Up Against Hunger” expansion project has completed its first phase.

Meals on Wheels is working with Good City Architects to increase the organization’s capacity to serve up to 1,000 Cherokee County residents in need.

The campaign’s funding goal, $1.3 million, is lofty but Executive Director Terry Dennis has faith in the community.

Dennis said the nonprofit very grateful to Cherokee County Cogeneration Partners, and looks forward to beginning construction soon.

“We are so humbled by this generous gift today in assisting us in moving forward with our very first phase of “Rising Up Against Hunger”. We want to thank Billy. His involvement, as well as, the entire staff at Cherokee Cogeneration partners. this funding is going to go a long way,” Dennis stressed.

Billy Pruitt, Facility Manager at Cherokee County Cogeneration Partners, proudly presented the $20,000 check to Dennis in the building’s crowded lobby.

“We are pleased to support Cherokee County Meals on Wheels as it continues to make a difference in our community,“ Pruitt said.

The Cherokee County Meals on Wheels building has been in operation since 1994. Over the years the client numbers and routes grew from 15 to more than 20 routes, serving more than 400 clients daily.

Dennis said the list of hot meals to homebound community members has grown. Unfortunately, they’ve outgrown storage and food preparation space.

