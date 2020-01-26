City of Greer honors two local men during Martin Luther King Jr. day celebration

Greer, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greer remembered the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior with a luncheon today.

Councilman Wayne Griffin served as emcee for the event. The city inviting the public to join them this afternoon.

Griffin said he thought Dr. King would be proud of Greer and the work they are doing.

Brandon Brown and Marvin Miller recieved the 2020 good samaritan award for their commitment and willingness to serve in the community.

“Its one of the most highly celebrated MLK events in the upstate, one of the best. And I think the city of Greer does a tremendous job, the leadership in Greer is good and I think people want to show case their love for community. They love celebrating, they love worshiping, and they love fellowship and that’s why we are here. We are doing what Dr. King would want us to do,” 2020 Samaritan Award Recipient, Brandon Brown, said.

The Samaritan Award is one of the highest honors in the city.