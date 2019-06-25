Community forum on cancer prevention happening today in Belton

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Cancer Association of Anderson & The Presbyterian Women Thank Offering Grant are hosting a community forum on cancer prevention today in Belton.

The forum, titled “Food for Thought,” aims to help educate participants about leading healthy lifestyles and preventing cancer.

Some of the topics listed for today’s forum include:

  • OverEasy Exercise led by Anderson County Seniors
  • Chair yoga & more movement for health
  • Mindfulness & Breathing techniques for Stress Relief
  • Reiki Demonstration
  • Healthy eating with recipes & taste-testing
  • Genetic Testing information
  • Information & Resources for Lung Cancer Screening

AnMed Health’s Mobile Mammogram Bus will also be on-site.

We’re told that 15 free mammograms will be given away to women who are uninsured.

The forum will be held at Latimer Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 200 River St. in Belton, from 3 to 6 p.m.

If you missed the Belton event, two more community forums by the Cancer Association of Anderson are already set:

  • July 29 – in Iva
  • August 13 – in Williamston

Locations for those forums have not yet been announced.

For more information, call 864-222-3500 or email Angela@CAAnderson.org.

