“Day of Blessings” relieving financial burden of holiday’s for Upstate families

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate organization spent the weekend giving back to the less fortunate.

Around the holiday’s gift-giving can feel like a burden for families struggling to make ends meet.

“This time of year is kind of hard on us sometimes,” Lacey Queen told 7News.

Appalachian Ministries of the Carolinas is ending the burden with blessings.

“God has placed in our hearts a love for others,” said Rachele Hart of Appalachian Ministries of the Carolinas.

Those blessings included everything from shoes, coats, thousands of warm blankets, backpacks stuffed with supplies and even canned food. All the items have been donated to the nonprofit throughout the year.

Right before the holidays, donations are given to hundreds of families in the Upstate.

“Hopefully this will help some people for Christmas that otherwise would not have that opportunity,” Hart told 7News.

The nonprofit partnered with the Church of God in Piedmont to make the “Day of Blessings” a reality and the operation is incredible. Volunteers organized the items in different areas around the church making it simple for families to pick out what they need.

“This helps us get food and gifts for the kids,” Queen said. “It helps us out a lot.”

The generous donations will make Christmas morning special for more than 200 families this year.

The volunteers also cooked a hot meal for the families that showed up to the “Day of Blessings.”

“If we all did 1 good deed we would live in a much better world,” said Hart.

The nonprofit helps families year-round. To reach them click here.