SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – “Well hi, Jack Roper here at the Remembrance Garden, right outside the Spartanburg Humane Society. Time to award our Caring for the Carolinas December award,” Jack Roper, Carolina for the Carolinas host, said.

Arabella Derrick, the award recipient, said, “I saw the memorial garden over here and it was like, it was dying. And so, I wanted to kind of revive it. And I guess this project has some sort of like, connection to me, because I know how it feels to lose a pet.”

“We lost our dear love Roxy about two years ago, and she has fond memories of her, and she felt bad that the other people could not pay homage, you know, and honor their passed pets, their lost pets,” Reed Derrick, Arabella’s father, explained.

“So Bella came in, she came numerous weekends, to pressure wash, and just make sure it looked just pristine out here,” according to Mady Blanton, who works at the Spartanburg Humane Society.

“She really put in a ton of hours,” Angel Cox, who also works at the Spartanburg Humane Society, said. “She hand-painted all of these rocks out here, to give us some color, and putting that mulch down.”

“All of that mulch that we added was donated by The Southern Mulch Company, so… all of it! It was really nice of them, we really appreciate it,” Arabella explained.

“She was a joy to work with,” Blanton said. “Every single interaction, she was just phenomenal.”

“She really has a desire to help and better people, and better this community around us,” Reed said.

Roper said, “Our winner for the month of December, and of course, our award is made possible by our great sponsors, Hamrick’s, Unclaimed Furniture, Bath Fitter, and Ingles. And Bella, we congratulate you, you’re a Girl Scout and you volunteer right here, and I hear might good things about you. You’re our award winner for the month of December.”