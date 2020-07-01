Destination Vacation heads to Colonial Williamsburg

As states across continue to open in phases and restrictions ease, some families may be getting the urge to want to take a summer vacation.

Those working at Colonial Williamsburg say they took the time during the quarantine make sure families would feel comfortable coming to visit, and enjoy the history they have to offer.

Walking through the streets of Colonial Williamsburg, you may notice more people enjoying the outdoors.

Beth Kelly- VP of education research and historical interpretation

we're fortunate to have so much acreage so we can move a lot of things outside and that's what you see open right now, predominately outdoor activities.

The vice president of education research and historical interpretation, Beth Kelly says when Coronavirus forced Colonial Williamsburg to shut down, they planned ahead and made some changes.

You may notice interpreters wearing face masks.

our interpreters practice with the face masks to make sure they can project

Kelly says they moved as much as they could out to the streets, so families and visitors can still experience what their 18th century community

we have outdoor stages where we do theater productions as well as our animals are out on the streets

And if you need to take a break, and grab some food or drinks, outdoor dining is expanded, with more tables added and spaced six feet apart.

Robert Underwood, the Vice President of Operations says restrooms have been modified too.

Robert Underwood-VP of operations

we converted all our public restrooms to touch-less which means we put foot pulls on the doors

And if your family is taking a bus over, well, they’ve been cleaned too.

It's a fine mist that has a charge on the particle and it attaches to the surfaces and that will disinfect the surfaces it kills germs within a few seconds and then when it dries it continues to be active

Underwood says this type of cleaning will continue to happen to keep cleanliness a top priority and to make visitors feel safe.

In Williamsburg, Virginia, I’m Deanna Bettineschi for Destination Vacation.