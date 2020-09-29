Destination Vacation heads to Denver Downs in Anderson, South Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Since early 2020, to comply with health and safety precautions, large scale events that brought huge crowds have been canceled throughout the spring and summer. But, this fall, Denver Downs in Anderson, South Carolina has started its outdoor festival that promises safe and socially distanced fun.

Denver Downs Owner and Events Coordinator, Catherine Garrison-Davis, said she grew up on the farm and that her family history spans 150 years. To celebrate the 150 years of being a family farm, Garrison-Davis created a huge fall festival to run from September 26 through November 15.

The hours for the festival:

Wednesdays thru Thursdays 10AM – 5PM

Fridays and Saturdays 10AM – 10PM

Sundays 1PM – 6PM

Ticket prices are listed for groups, families and age limits are listed, click here.

Denver Downs has ranked in the Top 10 Best Corn Mazes in the United States, for a few years now. Garrison-Davis said this year’s design paid homage to their 150th year of farming and made for a fun design for visitors to wander through.

The 12 acre corn maze has 12 checkpoints that maze goers are encouraged to find.

“Each check point has trivia about our farm and the history of our farm for the last 150 years. So people can learn a little bit about our farm and the questions are fun and people laugh a lot when you do that,” Garrison-Davis explained.

Armed with a cellphone couples, friends, families with children of all ages can enjoy trying to find their way through the maze during the day or at night.

“We haven’t had anyone that’s had to spend the night inside our maze, so far. We make sure that all the cars are out of the parking lot at the end of the night,” Garrison-Davis added.

Worst case scenario she said, either cut through the corn or someone will go get the lost corn people.

Using the maze map and QR code, some challengers can time themselves to try and beat the fastest time, that’s currently at 45 minutes. Garrison-Davis says the maze is what you make it.

“Some people just like to wander around and get lost and have fun in the middle of the maze. Others like to go through and try to find their way to each of the check point. So, they can make it as easy or as challenging as you like,” Garrison-Davis noted.

This family friendly farm isn’t just a noteworthy corn maze, Garrison-Davis said they’ve pulled out all the stops with live band performances, fair foods, shaved ice and adult beverages like beer, wine and Hard Frozé: frozen alcoholic apple cider.

“We’ve also got over 35 barnyard activities. People love swinging in the hay barn. Jumping on the jumping pillow. Riding the giant tricycle, playing farm fooseball. Just tons of activities to come out and enjoy,” Garrison-Davis listed.

Don’t forget the zip lines, giant slides, Anderson Axe Throwing, and the second year for Denver Down’s Gem Mine!

“It’s probably the best one in the south east. People can find fossils, they can find arrowheads, they can find gems from all over the world at our gem mine,” Garrison-Davis said.

It almost goes without saying, what’s a farm if you forget to appreciate all the fun things to do with farm animals?

“We have our pig races. Adults and kids of all ages enjoy watching those pigs race. It’s a lot of fun and a lot of laughs. Be prepared to come out to the farm and have fun, smile a lot and laugh a lot,” Garrison-Davis said.

She added that here was a time when everyone knew or was related to someone who had a farm. But since that’s becoming less and less of the case, Denver Downs is a great place for family members of all ages. From racing pigs to jungle gyms, rock climbing walls to experiencing the the wide-open farm land, with masks on hand, everyone can have socially distanced family fun.

Click here to learn more about what to do in Anderson County.